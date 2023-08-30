Shocking details emerge in Aberdeen farmer’s bid for bail
Rape accused beat one of his alleged victims with a broom, while another took her own life, court told
An Aberdeen farmer has been accused of assaulting one of his alleged victims with a broom, while another took her own life.
These shocking allegations, together with details about the man’s reported “foot fetish”, emerged in the Graaff-Reinet Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where the once-successful livestock farmer and father of two was applying for bail...
