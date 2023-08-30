A teenage girl is expected to appear in a children's court after she was allegedly found with two unlicensed guns outside a Limpopo police station earlier this week.
The 15-year-old was arrested on Monday outside Thohoyandou police station, according to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
“According to information available at this stage, police received a complaint about a teenager who was in possession of firearms at about 11am.
“Police immediately located the suspect at the premises and approached her. The suspect was searched and police found two unlicensed firearms in her possession. She was asked about their origin but failed to provide a satisfactory response.”
The girl was arrested and charged with possession of the guns.
A preliminary investigation revealed the guns belonged to the teen's boyfriend. He was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm, and alleged attempted murder and house robberies that occurred earlier this month in Thohoyandou.
“The suspect is expected to appear before the specialised children's court in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court soon,” police said.
Girl, 15, arrested with illegal guns outside Limpopo police station
