Four suspects were arrested and are due to appear in court soon.
Among the items seized were five firearms and 111 rounds of live ammunition.
Superintendent Xolani Fihla, spokesperson for the Johannesburg metropolitan police department which was involved in the bust with the police, said officers had received information about three trucks taken during an armed robbery in Springs where meat products were stolen.
“While conducting crime prevention patrols in Alexandra, officers noticed males offloading meat from a bakkie into a butchery. The males attempted to flee the scene when the officers approached them.”
A search at the home of one suspect led to the recovery of the seized items.
“The firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to determine whether they could have been involved in the commission of crime,” Fihla said.
Elephant tusk, meat carcasses, guns and blue lights seized in Alex bust
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS
