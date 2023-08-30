Coffee-shop collaboration to support women at risk
While pondering a plan to pay it forward, a Newton Park coffee shop owner could not anticipate the answer walking through her front door.
The owner of Live Love Drink Coffee, Keshnee Govender, said she was still mulling over ways to give back to the Gqeberha community for the support she had received after the relaunch of her business when one of the founders of the NPO Courageous Women Campaign, Sandy Benjamin-Potts, stepped into her shop...
