Rape-accused farmer on brink of financial collapse, court told
Once a successful livestock farmer and owner of two lucrative farms in the Karoo, an Aberdeen father’s fall from grace emerged in the Graaff-Reinet Magistrate’s Court on Monday during his bid for bail on human trafficking, child labour and rape charges.
The 41-year-old man’s lawyers told the court that he was on the brink of financial collapse, and it was therefore imperative that he be released from custody to earn a living...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.