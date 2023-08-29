Opposition parties worried about city losing R28m on building demolition

Opposition parties in eThekwini municipality do not believe the city will be able to recoup the R28m needed to demolish the privately owned China Emporium.
The building is still standing five months after a court imposed deadline which ordered the owners Zoloscore Investments to demolish it.
It was permanently closed after extensive fire damage in January 2022, prompting the city’s structural engineers to recommend it be demolished.
A court order was issued in September 2022 compelling Zoloscore Investments to demolish the building within six months, a deadline that expired at the end of March this year.
eThekwini municipality has since discussed the possibility of carrying out the demolition and recouping the costs from developers.
Last week, the municipality noted the compromised structure was a safety hazard and causing reputational damage.
“Issues such as illegal dumping, unsanctioned public use, the risk of structural collapse as the building is unstable, traffic congestion, business disruptions due to prolonged road closures and reputational concerns have compelled the municipality to take action.”
Most mayoral committee members voted in favour of the city expediting the demolition and recovering the costs from the developer.
The item was on the agenda at last week’s council meeting for final approval but was moved to the next sitting in September.
Opposition parties who spoke to TimesLIVE have expressed concern about the city’s ability to recover the funds from the developer.
IFP caucus leader Mduduzi Nkosi said the building owners were already in contempt of court and they oppose the move unless there are guarantees the owners will pay back the money.
“The building owners have already defied a court order. What if the city uses taxpayers' money and they do not pay?
“The municipality should approach the court to give the owners an ultimatum to expedite the demolition and involve the national government.”
The DA’s Thabani Mthethwa questioned how the city would ensure the building owners reimburse them for the demolition if they are able to ignore the court order.
“If they can blatantly defy a court order, what makes eThekwini think they will he able to recoup that money? The city must find a way out, but their proposal is what we disagree with, they can't just find it easy to spend taxpayers' money.”
The DA will abstain from voting when it is brought before council.
ActionSA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango did not confirm how the party would vote.
He noted the city’s responsibility to protect citizens from such structures but had doubts on the city’s ability to recoup the money.
“While one will understand that decision, one wonders if the city will be able to recoup this R28m. We hope officials have done their homework to ensure the city will be able to recover the money.”
The EFF’s Themba Mvubu said they will support the motion.
“The responsibility of the city is unlike that of the individual. The building owners can keep ducking, but when people see that structure it will reflect on the municipality. The explanation that it belongs to private owners will not fly if there’s already an impression out there that eThekwini is an eyesore.
“We understand it is privately owned and there is a court battle over this issue, but if the city is able to pay for the demolition and recover the money, we shouldn’t wait for those court processes because they are already in contempt of the court order.”
TimesLIVE
Opposition parties worried about city losing R28m on building demolition
Image: Marshall Security
Opposition parties in eThekwini municipality do not believe the city will be able to recoup the R28m needed to demolish the privately owned China Emporium.
The building is still standing five months after a court imposed deadline which ordered the owners Zoloscore Investments to demolish it.
It was permanently closed after extensive fire damage in January 2022, prompting the city’s structural engineers to recommend it be demolished.
A court order was issued in September 2022 compelling Zoloscore Investments to demolish the building within six months, a deadline that expired at the end of March this year.
eThekwini municipality has since discussed the possibility of carrying out the demolition and recouping the costs from developers.
Last week, the municipality noted the compromised structure was a safety hazard and causing reputational damage.
“Issues such as illegal dumping, unsanctioned public use, the risk of structural collapse as the building is unstable, traffic congestion, business disruptions due to prolonged road closures and reputational concerns have compelled the municipality to take action.”
Most mayoral committee members voted in favour of the city expediting the demolition and recovering the costs from the developer.
The item was on the agenda at last week’s council meeting for final approval but was moved to the next sitting in September.
Opposition parties who spoke to TimesLIVE have expressed concern about the city’s ability to recover the funds from the developer.
IFP caucus leader Mduduzi Nkosi said the building owners were already in contempt of court and they oppose the move unless there are guarantees the owners will pay back the money.
“The building owners have already defied a court order. What if the city uses taxpayers' money and they do not pay?
“The municipality should approach the court to give the owners an ultimatum to expedite the demolition and involve the national government.”
The DA’s Thabani Mthethwa questioned how the city would ensure the building owners reimburse them for the demolition if they are able to ignore the court order.
“If they can blatantly defy a court order, what makes eThekwini think they will he able to recoup that money? The city must find a way out, but their proposal is what we disagree with, they can't just find it easy to spend taxpayers' money.”
The DA will abstain from voting when it is brought before council.
ActionSA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango did not confirm how the party would vote.
He noted the city’s responsibility to protect citizens from such structures but had doubts on the city’s ability to recoup the money.
“While one will understand that decision, one wonders if the city will be able to recoup this R28m. We hope officials have done their homework to ensure the city will be able to recover the money.”
The EFF’s Themba Mvubu said they will support the motion.
“The responsibility of the city is unlike that of the individual. The building owners can keep ducking, but when people see that structure it will reflect on the municipality. The explanation that it belongs to private owners will not fly if there’s already an impression out there that eThekwini is an eyesore.
“We understand it is privately owned and there is a court battle over this issue, but if the city is able to pay for the demolition and recover the money, we shouldn’t wait for those court processes because they are already in contempt of the court order.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
World
World
News