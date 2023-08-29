Nandipha Magudumana to apply for bail

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday confirmed Nandipha Magudumana, who is in custody for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison, is to apply for bail.
NPA Free State spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told TimesLIVE Magudumana has brought a bail application.
“It will be heard in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court. The application is set for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Shuping.
Magudumana’s legal team in May opted to halt her bail application shortly after it started, saying it was “due to unforeseen reasons”.
Magudumana’s lawyer told the court that material evidence crucial to her matter needed to be addressed before proceeding with the application.
It was initially believed Bester, alleged to have romantic ties with Magudumana, died in his prison cell at Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.
Once allegations surfaced that the burnt body found in his cell was not his, Magudumana and Bester fled the country and were detained in Tanzania in April.
Police investigations have since unravelled a web of crime that allegedly saw Magudumana and Bester rope in G4S security officials at Mangaung prison to assist in Bester’s escape.
