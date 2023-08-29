Knysna community frustrated by delay in girl’s rape case
As the bail applications of a pastor and his nephew accused of raping a Knysna teenager hit another delay on Tuesday, community members and the family of the girl expressed their frustrations.
They also made calls for the church, in Concordia, to close its doors. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.