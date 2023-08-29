Bayworld calls on dog owners to control pets
German shepherds attack seal on Maitland Beach
Bayworld has called on dog owners to keep their pets under control at the beach after an incident at Maitlands on Tuesday where a seal was attacked by six German shepherds.
Bayworld marine biologist Dr Greg Hofmeyr said members of the stranding network team, which he heads, had rushed to Maitlands Beach after being alerted to the incident by a member of the public...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.