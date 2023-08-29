×

News

Bayworld calls on dog owners to control pets

German shepherds attack seal on Maitland Beach

By Guy Rogers - 29 August 2023

Bayworld has called on dog owners to keep their pets under control at the beach after an incident at Maitlands on Tuesday where a seal was attacked by six German shepherds.

Bayworld marine biologist Dr Greg Hofmeyr said members of the stranding network team, which he heads, had rushed to Maitlands Beach after being alerted to the incident by a member of the public...

