Garage employees mum after Motherwell killings
Police are probing two killings that took place at a petrol station in Ikhamvelihle, Motherwell, where employees were allegedly threatened to keep quiet about what took place in the early hours of Monday.
According to a preliminary police report, one man was allegedly stabbed to death and his attacker was then shot and killed by a third man, believed to be a motorist...
