×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Dismay as Nelson Mandela Bay opts to fork out R2.4m on extra support staff

29 August 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Despite opposition parties rejecting a plan to increase their political support staff, the city’s coalition government pushed through the proposal in council, meaning eight new caucus support assistants and an executive support officer are to be hired at a cost of R2.4m a year.

The decision to change the city’s organogram to accommodate nine new posts was the subject of fierce debate at a council meeting last week...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure

Latest