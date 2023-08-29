They face charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering amounting to more than R16m.
Asset Forfeiture Unit obtains order to preserve property linked to PPE tender case
Image: Northern Cape health department.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been granted a preservation order in the Northern Cape High Court against Kenyaditswe McDonald Visser, MKV Investments, Agnes Bogatsu and Stilofin.
The properties that have been placed under preservation belong to the accused in the Northern Cape department of health personal protective equipment (PPE)-related fraud matter in the Kimberley magistrate's court.
The other accused in that case are Northern Cape health department head Dion Theys, 56, the department's CFO Mosimanegape Gaborone, 54, director of supply chain management Montgomery Lifa Faas, 49, deputy director of finance Victor Nyokong, 39, assistant of supply chain management Siyabulela Booi, 38, assistant director of the department’s communicable diseases unit Goitsemodimo Dibueng Moseki, 50, and retired deputy director of nursing for communicable diseases Elizabeth Dibueng Manyetsa, 63.
They face charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering amounting to more than R16m.
They were arrested on Wednesday in relation to the irregular procurement of personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.
NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the preservation order is in respect of a house in Hillcrest, Kimberley, which Visser bought for R4.4m and a 2015 Bentley Continental GT convertible he bought for R2m.
“The property and vehicle are registered in the name of Stilofin and were bought with the money received from the Northern Cape department of health.
“Visser and MKV Investments are opposing the preservation order in the Northern Cape High Court. The case has been remanded to September 22.”
In the PPE criminal case, Theys, Gaborone and Nyokong were on Monday granted bail of R5,000 each after their bail application on Thursday.
The state opposed bail, saying they might interfere with the evidence and intimidate witnesses.
The other accused were granted bail ranging from R5,000 to R50,000.
The case has been postponed to October 16 in the Kimberley magistrate’s court.
