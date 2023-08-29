Anti-cruelty league confiscates Beachview man’s dogs
The Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) in Gqeberha has confiscated both dogs owned by a Beachview man following the alleged abuse of one of the animals.
The AACL is also preparing a docket to hand over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.