News

Stinging jellyfish, icy seas no match for ex-Gqeberha man in epic 35km swim

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 28 August 2023

A daredevil from Nelson Mandela Bay braved icy-cold temperatures, a bloom of jellyfish and choppy seas when he swam 35km across the North Channel from Northern Ireland to Scotland.

Stuart Donnachie, a Kingswood College alumnus, set off from the chilly waters in Donaghadee at 4.30am on Thursday last week, and reached the Scottish coastline close to Portpatrick at 4.24pm...

