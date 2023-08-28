State closes case in Garrison Snayers murder trial
In a blow to the state’s case, the hearsay evidence heard during the trial of a man accused of murdering e-hailing driver Garrison Snayers was struck from the record after the state failed to call the witness who had made the damning allegations.
The man had implicated Bathandwa Jabavu and detailed the possible motive for the killing...
