×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pietermaritzburg teen dies in taxi crash

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 28 August 2023
A 16-year-old died in a taxi crash in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.
A 16-year-old died in a taxi crash in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.
Image: supplied

A taxi crash claimed the life of a Pietermaritzburg teenager and left three others with moderate injuries on Sunday afternoon.

Midlands emergency services (MES) said the accident occurred in the KwaMpande area.

MES spokesperson Roland Robertson said a 16-year-old had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

“All the other patients were treated on the scene before being transported to various hospitals,” said Robertson.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure

Latest