King Misuzulu kaZwelithini officially installs Inkosi Njabulo Miya

Zulu King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini has told his detractors that plans to unseat him from the throne would not succeed.
He was speaking at his maiden installation of a new Inkosi, the Amazizi traditional authority's Njabulo Miya, in Bergville on Friday.
“I am here to bring you the new Inkosi and I have endorsed him. I am seated at the throne and there is no one who can remove me. People who think they can remove me are living in a dream,” said Misuzulu.
Scores of people gathered for the event marked by colourful traditional outfits and traditional songs and dance. Also in attendance were Zulu royals from different palaces, traditional leaders and ANC national executive committee member Zweli Mkhize.
Misuzulu argued his ascendency to lead the Zulu nation had been a divine gift from God and the long lineage of his forefathers.
“That is why if there are any murmurings and talks and discontent around me, I able to discern that. I love my nation and I would lead you accordingly,” said Misuzulu.
The installation of Miya, which was meant to be conducted by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, was halted after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Misuzulu assured the nation Miya was a right candidate to lead the nation, adding he had spent time in some of the palaces.
“There is nothing Miya does not know about the royal house,” said Misuzulu.
Miya was handed a spear by the monarch.
“By wielding a spear which is an emblem belonging to King Shaka, who is the custodian of the Zulu nation, we are reaffirming our promise to stand united as we guide our nation. An Inkosi is born not appointed and bestowed the powers that are akin to mine,” said Misuzulu.
KwaZulu-natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube congratulated the chief, saying traditional leaders have an important role of ensuring people live harmoniously.
She conceded government has a mammoth task of ensuring people living in rural areas are provided with housing, water, electricity and jobs.
“We should work collectively by bringing tractors and fertilisers, thus ensuring we take advantage of the arable land and end hunger and poverty.”
Dube-Ncube said the event would also go a long way in teaching the young generations about their heritage.
“There is nothing as impressive as seeing us well kitted out in our regalia. Our children take lessons and would not be easily influenced by western teachings.”
TimesLIVE
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini officially installs Inkosi Njabulo Miya
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
TimesLIVE
