×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fumigation company sued over Kabega Park tragedy

Parents of Matthew and Tammy Ingram still battling to deal with horrific deaths three years ago

Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 28 August 2023

When a Gqeberha company fumigated a Kabega Park home, leading to the horrific deaths of two children, it was allegedly not registered to work with the odourless yet deadly methyl bromide.

And now, almost three years to the day, the company is being sued for nearly R4m. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure

Latest