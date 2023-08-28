Fumigation company sued over Kabega Park tragedy
Parents of Matthew and Tammy Ingram still battling to deal with horrific deaths three years ago
When a Gqeberha company fumigated a Kabega Park home, leading to the horrific deaths of two children, it was allegedly not registered to work with the odourless yet deadly methyl bromide.
And now, almost three years to the day, the company is being sued for nearly R4m. ..
