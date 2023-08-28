×

News

Free self-defence class on offer for Bay women

By Brandon Nel - 28 August 2023

Amid a rise in femicide, a group of women in Nelson Mandela Bay have joined hands to host a free basic self-defence and personal safety class for women.

The event, organised by missing persons organisation Missing They Wrote, will be held on September 16 at Bikers Church in Newton Park...

