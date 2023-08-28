Delightful gala event showcases best of the best
Audience blown away by the moves of performers at the Nelson Mandela Bay Dance Festival
Dance lovers from across the Bay were treated to a spectacular show at the weekend, with a gala evening celebrating the achievements of the talented performers who took part in the annual Nelson Mandela Bay Dance Festival.
The finale of the six-day festival, which started last week, wowed audiences with a stellar event which showcased some of the best performances from individuals to groups in a myriad of dance genres...
