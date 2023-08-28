×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Delightful gala event showcases best of the best

Audience blown away by the moves of performers at the Nelson Mandela Bay Dance Festival

28 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Dance lovers from across the Bay were treated to a spectacular show at the weekend, with a gala evening celebrating the achievements of the talented  performers  who took part in the annual Nelson Mandela Bay Dance Festival.

The finale of the six-day festival, which started last week, wowed audiences with a stellar event which showcased some of the best performances from individuals to groups in a myriad of dance genres...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure

Latest