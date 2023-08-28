With the national elections looming, the DA has announced Alan Winde as its candidate for premier of the Western Cape for another term.
Winde has been the province’s premier since 2019.
DA leader John Steenhuisen made the announcement in Athlone, Cape Town, on Saturday.
“This is the man who has led the DA’s efforts to ensure that this province becomes the best-run region in SA,” Steenhuisen said.
“This is the leader who has kept this province moving forward even as the state collapses in other parts of SA.”
Steenhuisen said the Western Cape was the country’s best-run province as law and order reigned supreme.
“In the Western Cape, violence will get you nowhere — a lesson that the taxi gangs learnt recently,” he said.
“This commitment to the rule of law is the foundation of the DA difference.”
He said under Winde’s watch the DA had invested more than R1bn to deploy more than 1,200 additional law enforcement officers under the LEAP programme.
“As a result, murder is down 5.7% in the Western Cape,” he said.
“In the most dangerous areas in the province, murder is down 48% in Kraaifontein, 26% in Philippi East and 57% in Samora Machel.
“We are literally saving lives in the Western Cape because of the DA’s commitment to the rule of law.”
Winde said he was honoured to have been nominated for the position again.
“We’ve got a track record which shows that we get things done, and we’re ready to work even harder to do more, for the residents of the Western Cape,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
DA backs Winde for re-election as Western Cape premier
Image: TREVOR SAMSON
