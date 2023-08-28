×

News

DA backs Winde for re-election as Western Cape premier

By Brandon Nel - 28 August 2023
DA’S CHOICE: Western Cape premier Alan Winde has been nominated for another term
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

With the na­tional elec­tions loom­ing, the DA has announced Alan Winde as its can­di­date for pre­mier of the West­ern Cape for another term.

Winde has been the provinces premier since 2019.

DA leader John Steenhuisen made the announcement in Athlone, Cape Town, on Saturday.

“This is the man who has led the DAs efforts to ensure that this province becomes the best-run region in SA,” Steenhuisen said.

“This is the leader who has kept this province moving forward even as the state collapses in other parts of SA.”

Steenhuisen said the Western Cape was the countrys best-run province as law and order reigned supreme.

“In the Western Cape, violence will get you nowhere — a lesson that the taxi gangs learnt recently,” he said.

“This commitment to the rule of law is the foundation of the DA difference.”

He said under Windes watch the DA had invested more than R1bn to deploy more than 1,200 additional law enforcement officers under the LEAP programme.

“As a result, murder is down 5.7% in the Western Cape,” he said.

“In the most dangerous areas in the province, murder is down 48% in Kraaifontein, 26% in Philippi East and 57% in Samora Machel.

“We are literally saving lives in the Western Cape because of the DA’s commitment to the rule of law.”

Winde said he was honoured to have been nominated for the position again.

“We’ve got a track record which shows that we get things done, and we’re ready to work even harder to do more, for the residents of the Western Cape,” he said.

