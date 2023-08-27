The Gqeberha-based economic protected resources team under the serious organised crime Investigation unit of the Hawks arrested a 43-year-old man on Friday for possession of perlemoen.
The suspect joins his 10 co-accused, previously arrested in Algoa Park in May for allegedly being in possession of perlemoen, as well as running a fishing operation without a permit.
It is alleged the accused evaded arrest from two different crime scenes.
The matter was later referred to the Hawks for further investigation.
In the first instance in Cradock in May 2021, it is alleged that the accused were caught in possession of 4,400 units of perlemoen valued at R2m.
Then, in Hofmeyer in October 2021, the accused were allegedly caught in possession of 65 bags of frozen perlemoen valued at R1.6m.
The total cash value of the seized perlemoen was R3.6m.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said two long delivery vans caught transporting the perlemoen were also confiscated.
“The investigation linked the suspect to both crime scenes.
“He will make his first appearance in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court on August 28,” Mhlakuvana said.
HeraldLIVE
Perlemoen suspect arrested after ‘evading arrest’ for two years
Image: 123RF/ BEDO
HeraldLIVE
