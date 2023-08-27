District commissioner hails members for clamping down on crime
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata has commended the men and women in blue for their outstanding efforts over the past week, with several suspects arrested and firearms confiscated.
On Monday last week, Humewood police arrested a 20-year-old man allegedly involved in a business robbery in Govan Mbeki Avenue earlier that day...
