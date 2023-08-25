Switching on of the Christmas lights set to be canned again
Nelson Mandela Bay residents may have to wait another year before enjoying a full summer festival programme
Tradition looks set to be broken again in Nelson Mandela Bay in the upcoming summer season — chances are there will be no switching on of the Christmas lights, stage performances on the beachfront or New Year’s light show.
Instead, the metro is looking to fund the Northern GEMS Music Festival, in the city’s northern areas, using R1m of the summer season’s R4m budget allocation. ..
