Sunshine and European Challenge tours might not return to city
Despite a resounding success, the Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour may not tee off in Nelson Mandela Bay next year.
Budget constraints and councillor scepticism may derail their return to the city after a successful maiden round earlier this year. ..
