Spiralling violent crime turning Nelson Mandela Bay into gangster’s paradise — DA’s Whitfield

In the wake of a spate of violent killings plaguing Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA has likened the city to a “gangster’s paradise” and promised law and order would be restored if its anti-crime petition gets the green light in parliament.
The petition, focused on curbing crime in the region, was launched outside the Kwazakhele police station on Thursday and will be tabled before parliament’s police portfolio committee.
Andrew Whitfield, the party’s provincial leader and national police spokesperson, said the violence was spiralling out of control, with at least four police stations in the metro among the top 30 in the country for murder.
“The Bay resembles a gangster’s paradise,” Whitfield said.
“What has been known as a friendly city is now developing a reputation as a deadly city.”
Whitfield said the party would get a handle on the rampant crime and corruption engulfing the region.
“We will put pressure on parliament, the police committee and the minister [Bheki Cele] to ensure police are doing what they’re supposed to,” he said.
“Police must get their vehicles out of the workshops and back on the streets to make sure that we expand and capacitate the anti-gang unit and strengthen crime intelligence so that we can tackle violent criminal syndicates and gangs.”
Whitfield said he was hoping to get at least 5,000 signatures.
“We will table it before the [2024 general] elections,” he said.
DA MPL and community safety portfolio committee member Marshall von Buchenroder said more needed to be done to keep the criminals at bay.
“You are more likely to get murdered or raped in the Eastern Cape than anywhere else in the country,” Von Buchenroder said.
“While there was a slight decline in the total number of murders committed in the country, the Eastern Cape still has the highest murder rate per capita, at 17.7 per 100,000.
“The province also had the highest rape rate per capita, at 22.2 per 100,000.
“We need the political will to ensure our police members are adequately resourced.
“[We] will continue to fight for the safety of residents by ensuring that all police stations have the necessary resources to do their jobs effectively.”
Some of the demands listed in the petition included a call for more boots on the ground.
The party also wants to join hands with the police by mobilising active community policing forums and blue light patrollers.
Ongoing problems with 10111-call centres or police stations unable to respond to call-outs because they did not have vehicles also needed to be solved, the party said.
Earlier in August, Cele revealed that Kwazakhele recorded the highest number of murders in Nelson Mandela Bay between April and June — with 50 cases recorded at the police station over the three-month period.
While presenting the national crime stats for the quarter, Cele said they reflected that the police were turning the tide on crime, and the trend should continue.
“[Since the beginning of the period] we have arrested over 70,000 people, excluding this last weekend,” he said.
However, anti-crime lobby group Action Society’s Ian Cameron said crime was out of control.
“I am concerned about the fact that Bheki is not mentioning the solutions,” Cameron said.
“Now in SA, almost three people are murdered every hour, 69 per day.”
HeraldLIVE
