The man accused of murdering Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schimdt is heading to the Gqeberha high court, where his fate will be decided.
Simxolele Zitshu, 31, made a brief appearance in the city’s magistrate’s court on Thursday after consultation with senior counsel for Legal Aid SA.
Earlier this week, Zitshu indicated he intended to plead guilty on charges including housebreaking and murder.
The 40-year-old physiotherapist was found in her Sherlock Street home with multiple stab wounds on Women’s Day, and succumbed to her injuries shortly thereafter.
Zitshu was arrested a few blocks away the next day.
He is scheduled to appear in the magistrate’s court on August 29, when a date will be set for his case to be transferred to the high court.
He previously abandoned his bid for bail and remains in custody.
HeraldLIVE
Physio murder accused’s case to be heard in high court
News reporter
Image: RIAAN MARAIS
HeraldLIVE
