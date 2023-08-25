Northern Cape health HOD Dion Theys remanded in custody as state opposes bail

The head of the department of health in the Northern Cape, Dr Dion Theys, and two other officials were remanded in custody on Thursday pending a decision on their application to be released on bail.
The court will deliver its ruling on Monday.
Theys, 56, CFO Mosimanegape Gaborone, 54, and deputy director of finance Victor Nyokong, 39, appeared with six other co-accused and two companies in the Kimberley specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).
They were arrested on Wednesday in relation to the irregular procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The arrest of Theys came a week after he was convicted and sentenced by the same court on a charge of contravening the PFMA emanating from three leasing contracts amounting to more than R13m. In that case he was fined R150,000.
Other accused in the PPE-related matter are:
- director of supply chain management Montgomery Lifa Faas, 49;
- his assistant Siyabulela Booi, 38;
- assistant director of the department’s communicable diseases unit Goitsemodimo Dibueng Moseki, 50;
- retired deputy director of nursing for communicable diseases Elizabeth Dibueng Manyetsa, 63;
- MKV Investment and its director Kenyaditswe McDonald Visser, 44; and
- Stilofirn and its director Kelebogile Agnes Bogatso, 58.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the accused were arrested after multi-disciplinary investigations by the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit working closely with the NPA's specialised commercial crimes unit and asset forfeiture unit.
'The case derives from PPE contracts unlawfully awarded and paid to companies by the (Northern Cape) department of health without following proper procurement processes amounting to more than R16m,” Senokoatsane said.
He said during their appearance Faas, Booi and Bogatso were each granted bail of R10,000, Visser was granted bail of R50,000, and Moseki and Manyetsa were each granted bail of R5,000. Their case was postponed until October 16.
“The prosecuting team opposed the bail of Dr Theys, Gaborone, and Nyokong," Senokoatsane said.
TimesLIVE
Northern Cape health HOD Dion Theys remanded in custody as state opposes bail
Journalist
Image: Northern Cape health department.
The head of the department of health in the Northern Cape, Dr Dion Theys, and two other officials were remanded in custody on Thursday pending a decision on their application to be released on bail.
The court will deliver its ruling on Monday.
Theys, 56, CFO Mosimanegape Gaborone, 54, and deputy director of finance Victor Nyokong, 39, appeared with six other co-accused and two companies in the Kimberley specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).
They were arrested on Wednesday in relation to the irregular procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The arrest of Theys came a week after he was convicted and sentenced by the same court on a charge of contravening the PFMA emanating from three leasing contracts amounting to more than R13m. In that case he was fined R150,000.
Other accused in the PPE-related matter are:
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the accused were arrested after multi-disciplinary investigations by the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit working closely with the NPA's specialised commercial crimes unit and asset forfeiture unit.
'The case derives from PPE contracts unlawfully awarded and paid to companies by the (Northern Cape) department of health without following proper procurement processes amounting to more than R16m,” Senokoatsane said.
He said during their appearance Faas, Booi and Bogatso were each granted bail of R10,000, Visser was granted bail of R50,000, and Moseki and Manyetsa were each granted bail of R5,000. Their case was postponed until October 16.
“The prosecuting team opposed the bail of Dr Theys, Gaborone, and Nyokong," Senokoatsane said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
World
News
News
News
News