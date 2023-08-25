×

News

MBDA board dissolved, Qaba’s appointment questioned

By Herald Reporter - 25 August 2023

The board of the Mandela Bay Development Agency has been dissolved.

Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi notified the agency on Thursday after the council resolved on Tuesday night that the board be dissolved and that the municipality should seek a judicial review aimed at nullifying MBDA CEO Anele Qaba’s appointment...

