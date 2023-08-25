Keep our children safe, desperate Bay parents beg Cele
Minister is told schools in northern areas have become havens for drug lords and gangsters
Desperate parents pleaded with police minister Bheki Cele on Friday to clamp down on crime in the northern areas, saying their children were often unable to attend school due to rampant gangsterism.
Cele in turn said the police took their concerns seriously, and were hell-bent on curbing crime...
