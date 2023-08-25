×

News

George residents protest over blocking of electricity meters

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 25 August 2023

About 500 residents marched to the George municipal building on Thursday, showing a united front against prepaid electricity meters being blocked and highlighting issues with assistance to the poor (ATTP) policy.

They handed over a memorandum to mayor Leon van Wyk and gave him 14 days to respond...

