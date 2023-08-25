×

Gang leader Wendell Petersen granted leave to appeal against murder convictions

25 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Notorious gang leader and convicted murderer Wendell Petersen was given a second bite at the cherry on Thursday when the Gqeberha high court granted him leave to appeal against his convictions. 

Judge Mandela Makaula, after hearing arguments from the state and the defence, conceded that another court might come to a different finding...

