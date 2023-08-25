×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Former co-accused describes murder of e-hailing driver

I thought we were just going to rob Garrison Snayers, man now under witness protection, tells court

25 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A fake account, ill intentions and a stroke of bad luck allegedly led to e-hailing driver Garrison Snayers being murdered in New Brighton.

After creating a fake account one of the alleged murderers requested a ride, but when the first driver profile popped up his co-accused cancelled it because he knew him, the Gqeberha high court heard on Thursday. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure

Latest