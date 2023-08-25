Former co-accused describes murder of e-hailing driver
I thought we were just going to rob Garrison Snayers, man now under witness protection, tells court
A fake account, ill intentions and a stroke of bad luck allegedly led to e-hailing driver Garrison Snayers being murdered in New Brighton.
After creating a fake account one of the alleged murderers requested a ride, but when the first driver profile popped up his co-accused cancelled it because he knew him, the Gqeberha high court heard on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.