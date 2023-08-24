North West businessman Jabulani Ben Gumbi, who was brutally murdered in front of patrons and staff at a Rustenburg coffee shop on Wednesday, knew his life was on the line weeks before the brazen attack.
Gumbi was shot several times when he was ambushed by two assailants in front of Platō Coffee at about 8am.
Weeks before the attack the businessman posted a video to his would-be attackers, warning against alleged death threats on his life and family.
“Those who declare war against me and the development, brace yourself, it is not going to be easy. Just make sure you do not lose, it will not be easy. If you declared war and threatened me and my family, please be sure of what you are doing. You may be the worst loser, whether I am here or not. It is not a threat but a promise. Be sure you know what you are doing. Be careful,” he said.
Gumbi’s relatives said the death threats emanated from a land development dispute. Gumbi was part of a community trust that owned land in Rustenburg. The land was set for a smart city development.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Rustenburg businessman knew his life was in danger weeks before murder
Jabulani Ben Gumbi was brutally murdered in front of patrons and staff at a Rustenburg coffee shop on Wednesday
Image: Ben Gumbi
North West businessman Jabulani Ben Gumbi, who was brutally murdered in front of patrons and staff at a Rustenburg coffee shop on Wednesday, knew his life was on the line weeks before the brazen attack.
Gumbi was shot several times when he was ambushed by two assailants in front of Platō Coffee at about 8am.
Weeks before the attack the businessman posted a video to his would-be attackers, warning against alleged death threats on his life and family.
“Those who declare war against me and the development, brace yourself, it is not going to be easy. Just make sure you do not lose, it will not be easy. If you declared war and threatened me and my family, please be sure of what you are doing. You may be the worst loser, whether I am here or not. It is not a threat but a promise. Be sure you know what you are doing. Be careful,” he said.
Gumbi’s relatives said the death threats emanated from a land development dispute. Gumbi was part of a community trust that owned land in Rustenburg. The land was set for a smart city development.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
World
News
News