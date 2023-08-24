×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Interviews for new public protector continue

By TIMESLIVE - 24 August 2023

Parliament's ad hoc committee to nominate a new public protector is interviewing potential candidates on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alleged hitman arrested after attempted murder of KZN NFP councillor
Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe

Latest