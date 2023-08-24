Two years have passed since Babita Deokaran was assassinated outside her home. Deokaran, who worked in the finance department at the Gauteng department of health, was investigating corruption at Thembisa Hospital when she was murdered.
On the anniversary of her death, friends, family and colleagues gathered at The King Anglican Church in Mondeor, Johannesburg, to remember her life and her courageous work in fighting corruption which led to her demise.
A few days ago six men pleaded guilty to her murder in the Gauteng high court and were sentenced immediately.
However, members of her family say they will only get closure when the mastermind who ordered the killing is brought to justice. “Yesterday's court proceedings have been welcomed by us and we believe it is a step in the right direction. However, we find no closure as a family that lost their loved one. We will only be able to move on and be at peace when the mastermind, the kingpin, the person who has been responsible for ordering the death, for arranging and making payment for the death of our loved one, when that person is apprehended and brought to book,” said Tony Haripersad, Deokaran's brother-in-law.
A petition containing more than 14,000 signatures demanding the blacklisting of the 224 companies involved in the Thembisa Hospital corruption scandal was handed over to Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
Chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC) Prof Firoz Cachalia also attended the Mondeor gathering. “To fight against corruption is to fight for your democracy,” he said.
WATCH | Babita Deokaran's family want kingpin arrested
Her loved ones are still seeking closure
