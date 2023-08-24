Pitch Black Afro out on special remission of sentence after serving time for his wife's death

Musician Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, is a free man after he was granted a special remission of sentence.
Pitch Black Afro was sentenced to 10 years in prison for culpable homicide, of which five were suspended, in June 2020 for the death of his wife Catherine Modisane. He served three years.
Correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told TshisaLIVE the muso was released from jail last Friday.
“The department can confirm Thulani Ngcobo was released as his sentence expired on August 18. He benefited from the special remission of sentence.
“Culpable homicide is among the offences covered by the special remission of sentences. There are no conditions to his release as his sentence has expired,” said Nxumalo.
Rapper Pitch Black Afro killed Modisane at a bed and breakfast in Yeoville, Johannesburg.
Remissions of sentences were announced by former president Jacob Zuma, who was also granted the remission earlier this month, on Freedom Day in 2012 and implemented on May 14.
It is granted to “low-risk” offenders, probationers, parolees and day parolees, irrespective of their crimes.
It excludes those sentenced for aggressive, sexual, firearm and drug-related offences, as well as escapees and absconders.
The remissions follow a 10-week release process, including a compulsory pre-release assessment and programme. Offenders who qualify for immediate, unconditional release can only be freed in controllable groups.
TimesLIVE
