TV presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye made a brief appearance in court on Thursday, facing 13 charges including multiple counts of rape, indecent assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and several counts of kidnapping.
His case in the Johannesburg magistrate's court was postponed to November 8 so he can consult his lawyer.
He is out on R10,000 bail. The alleged offences were committed during 2006 and 2009.
His attorney Ntsako Baloyi told the court they were furnished with the contents of the docket last week and he needed to consult with his client to receive proper instructions.
“We don't want this matter to be postponed willy-nilly just for one thing or the other Your Worship and I am addressing that as a background to request a lengthy postponement to November 8 and we believe that by the time we come back, all avenues and remedies available will have been exhausted,” he said.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state was ready for the trial.
She said the defence had been given the opportunity to respond and had indicated they were yet to study the contents of the docket and determine the way forward.
“They will, after studying the content of the docket decide whether they want to go to trial or they first want to exhaust the recourse mechanism available to them, one of them lodging representations,” she said.
“He is facing 13 counts ranging from multiple counts of rape, indecent assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and several counts of kidnapping,” she said.
She said they had placed the matter on the roll because the docket had passed the test showing the prospects were good for a successful prosecution.
November court date for TV presenter Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye
Image: TimesLIVE/Phathu Luvhengo
