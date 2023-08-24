Murdered e-hailer driver may have been targeted ‘because of race’
Murdered e-hailing driver Garrison Snayers may have been murdered because of his race, the Gqeberha high court heard on Wednesday.
The investigating officer, Warrant Officer Phakamile Mndaweni, testified that from the information he had received, it appeared that Snayers was targeted because of his race, with his assailants thinking he would have a firearm because of the colour of his skin...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.