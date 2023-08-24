Marchers demand justice for brutally slain woman
Group converge on City Hall with plea for action after murder of Ayanda Emenaha
She had been brutally murdered, hit over the head with a blunt object, and then dragged to an open field where she was set alight and left for dead.
These were the horrific details heard this week by the family of the late Ayanda Emenaha...
