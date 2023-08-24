×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Knysna pastor and nephew accused of raping girl, 15

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 24 August 2023

The distraught family of a 15-year-old Knysna girl say they are desperate for the pastor and his nephew who allegedly raped her to be denied bail.

The men, aged 42 and 24, appeared briefly in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure

Latest