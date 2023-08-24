Knysna pastor and nephew accused of raping girl, 15
The distraught family of a 15-year-old Knysna girl say they are desperate for the pastor and his nephew who allegedly raped her to be denied bail.
The men, aged 42 and 24, appeared briefly in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. ..
