×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Karoo kick-starts revival of competitive school sports in the region

By Herald Reporter - 24 August 2023

Hundreds of pupils flocked to the small Karoo town of Bedford recently to revive sport in the region through the aptly named PlayerNation programme.

PlayerNation is a newly launched initiative by the Institute of Sport partnering with Exxaro, through its renewable energy business Cennergi, and aims to revitalise sports in schools in the Karoo and broader Eastern Cape...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alleged hitman arrested after attempted murder of KZN NFP councillor
Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe

Latest