IN PICS | Probe under way to determine cause of deadly gas blast at Atteridgeville special needs school

By TIMESLIVE - 24 August 2023
This was what was left behind after an explosion ripped apart a newly installed mobile classroom at Zodwa, a special needs school in Atteridgeville, on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied / GDE

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed shock and dismay at the deadly gas explosion at the Zodwa Learners with Special Educational Needs School in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, on Tuesday. 

Two workers were killed and four others injured in the blast which resulted in a fire.

“We are shaken by this abrupt gas explosion that has stolen the lives of two employees at Zodwa LSEN School. We are deeply saddened by this loss and wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the affected families and school community at large. We also wish a speedy recovery to those employees who were injured by this incident,” said Chiloane.

A mobile classroom was completely destroyed when it was ripped apart by a gas explosion, followed by a fire, at the Zodwa special needs school in Atteridgevile.
Image: Supplied / GDE
Investigations are under way to determine how the gas leak happened at the Zodwa Learners with Special Educational Needs (LSEN) school in Atteridgeville,
Image: Supplied/ GDE

His office said in a statement: “According to information at our disposal, a gas leak was experienced [on Wednesday] at Zodwa LSEN school while mobile classrooms were being installed. Subsequently, a fire broke out on the school premises which unfortunately resulted in the death of two of the contractor’s employees who were trapped inside a mobile classroom.”  

“It must be noted that approximately four other contractor employees sustained injuries as a result of the fire and were immediately rushed to a local medical facility.” 

Police were still probing the circumstances surrounding the gas leak which led to a fire.

Meanwhile, counsellors had been deployed to the school.

Investigations are unde rway to determine how the gas leak happened at the Zodwa Learners with Special Educational Needs (LSEN) school in Atteridgeville,
Image: Supplied/ GDE
Investigations are under way to determine how the gas leak happened at the Zodwa Learners with Special Educational Needs (LSEN) school in Atteridgeville,
Image: Supplied/ GDE
