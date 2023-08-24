Hyundai’s ‘green’ dealership launched in Gqeberha
The Hyundai brand has found its new home in Gqeberha and is bringing its future-focused approach to the dealership from the foundations to the solar panels above.
The 2,700m² property on the corner of Godlonton Avenue and Buffelsfontein Road with its built-in water harvesting and 110 solar panels, powering the dealership and feeding electricity back into the grid, encapsulates the motor industry’s transition to green technologies and infrastructure...
