Court fight looming over appointment of MBDA boss
Agency kicks back after council agrees to seek judicial review of Qaba’s selection and act against board
The Mandela Bay Development Agency is fighting back and has threatened to seek urgent relief in court after the council agreed to file an application for judicial review to invalidate MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba’s appointment and dissolve the agency’s board.
This comes as the municipality is still mapping the way forward after the council’s decision during a heated meeting on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.