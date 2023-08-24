×

News

Court fight looming over appointment of MBDA boss

Agency kicks back after council agrees to seek judicial review of Qaba’s selection and act against board

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 24 August 2023

The Mandela Bay Development Agency is fighting back and has threatened to seek urgent relief in court after the council agreed to file an application for judicial review to invalidate MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba’s appointment and dissolve the agency’s board.

This comes as the municipality is still mapping the way forward after the council’s decision during a heated meeting on Tuesday...

