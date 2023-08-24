“A severely injured female pit bull dog was found by inspector Ntungele. The dog had multiple bite wounds all over her face, muzzle and right forelimb.
“It is evident that this is not the first time this dog was used for dog fighting. The dog was taken to a 24-hour veterinary practice for immediate examination and treatment.”
The suspect was taken to Philippi police station, detained and charged in terms of section 2A of the Animals Protection Act.
Dog fighting is a criminal offence in South Africa. Those found guilty of encouraging animal violence can be fined up to R80,000 or imprisoned for 24 months.
The complainant, who witnessed the dog fight, commended inspector Ntungele.
In an e-mail thanking the SPCA, they wrote: “He came out alone to an area that is known for its gangsterism and murders. He stayed calm and immediately assessed the situation. Lwazi Ntungele, I salute you ... Thank you, thank you, for your outstanding service.”
TimesLIVE
'Bite wounds all over her face': Pit bull rescued from illegal dog fight
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
A severely injured female pit bull was rescued by residents who also apprehended a suspect during an illegal dog fight in Hanover Park, Cape Town.
“It’s truly inspiring to see a community come together with a united purpose to put an end to the cruel and illegal activity of dog fighting,” said Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) chief inspector Jaco Pieterse.
The SPCA received a complaint about dog fighting on Monday night and inspector Lwazi Ntungele was dispatched to the scene.
“The community already apprehended one of the suspects and kept the injured dog safe. Unfortunately, the other suspects fled the scene. We are led to believe that the group of suspects are all teenagers,” said the SPCA.
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
“A severely injured female pit bull dog was found by inspector Ntungele. The dog had multiple bite wounds all over her face, muzzle and right forelimb.
“It is evident that this is not the first time this dog was used for dog fighting. The dog was taken to a 24-hour veterinary practice for immediate examination and treatment.”
The suspect was taken to Philippi police station, detained and charged in terms of section 2A of the Animals Protection Act.
Dog fighting is a criminal offence in South Africa. Those found guilty of encouraging animal violence can be fined up to R80,000 or imprisoned for 24 months.
The complainant, who witnessed the dog fight, commended inspector Ntungele.
In an e-mail thanking the SPCA, they wrote: “He came out alone to an area that is known for its gangsterism and murders. He stayed calm and immediately assessed the situation. Lwazi Ntungele, I salute you ... Thank you, thank you, for your outstanding service.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
World
News
News