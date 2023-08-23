Two life sentences each for ex-Gqeberha cop and fellow murderer
After being described as a blemish on the hard work done by the men and women in blue, a former member of the SAPS K9 unit, Ashlyn Camphor, was sentenced to two life sentences.
Handing down sentence in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday, the acting deputy judge president for the Eastern Cape, judge Mandela Makaula, said he could find no substantial or compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentences meted out on Camphor and his co-convicted murderer Duwayne Williams...
