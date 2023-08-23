Timothy Omotoso may walk free if court finds trial not fair
After six years behind bars, rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso could walk away a free man should the Gqeberha high court find that he was not given a fair trial.
This, after judge Irma Schoeman instructed state advocate Joel Cesar and defence attorney Peter Daubermann to prepare heads of argument to determine if the trial, which saw numerous hiccups over the years, was fair — or legally flawed. ..
