The men accused of kidnapping Gqeberha biokineticist Riana Pretorius will return to court in September.
Xolisile Rawutini and Xolani Kafile made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, when their case was postponed for a regional court date to be set.
They were arrested in connection with the abduction of Pretorius outside her place of work in Newton Park in March.
She was allegedly confronted by three men, who forced her into a white Toyota Corolla before she was released, unharmed, eight days later, after R1.1m was paid in ransom.
They face a total of seven charges including kidnapping, extortion, human trafficking, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the illegal possession a firearm and ammunition.
Rawutini was arrested the same day that Pretorius was abducted while he was allegedly trying to flee from the Corolla during the incident.
Kafile was arrested in East London two weeks later, allegedly in possession of ransom money marked with a fluorescent powder.
Standing in the dock, Rawutini and Kafile seemed relaxed and exchanged a few words while their next court date was being set.
They remain in custody.
Riana Pretorius abduction suspects make brief court appearance
Image: SUPPLIED
