Motorists cautioned as blasting operations begin on N2

Eastern Cape motorists have been warned to travel with caution as road works and blasting operations along the N2 between Makhanda and the Fish River Pass will continue well into the next year.
In a statement issued by the SA National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral), commuters have been warned to plan trips accordingly from Wednesday until the end of July 2024, as sections of the road will be closed for up to three hours a day.
Motorists travelling westwards between East London or Qonce and Gqeberha are advised to follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea through to Nanaga, and turn left onto the N2 to continue to Gqeberha.
Those travelling eastward between Gqeberha and Qonce or East London can follow the N2 to Nanaga and turn left onto the R72 at the Nanaga junction, and travel via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.
From East London motorists can turn left on to the N2 and travel westwards through to Qonce.
